FBI’s Mobile, Ala., Field Office. Photo: FBI

By Steve Neavling

Paul W. Brown has been tapped to serve as special agent in charge of the FBI’s Mobile Field Office in Alabama.

Before the appointment, Brown was serving as the deputy assistant director in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at FBI headquarters.

Brown’s career with the FBI began in 2006, when he was assigned to the Bedford Resident Agency in New Hampshire, a sub-office of the Boston Field Office. He investigated criminal violations and then counterterrorism. He also was the coordinator of the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and was deployed to Iraq to support counterterrorism efforts.

In 2012, Brown became supervisory special agent and moved to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters. After a promotion, he became unit chief in 2013 and served as a program manager over U.S.-based international terrorism investigations.

In 2015, Brown went to the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida, where he led the North Florida JTTF.

In 2018, he was chosen to serve as the assistant special agent in charge of the cyber, counterintelligence, and crisis response programs of the Phoenix Field Office. A year later, Brown was promoted to section chief and appointed director of the FBI’s High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group.

In 2020, Brown became deputy assistant director of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, helping lead the bureau’s efforts to prevent and diminish threats of the criminal use of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials.

Before joining the FBI, Brown served as an officer in the U.S. Army and worked as a business consultant for a multinational professional services company. He received a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and an MBA from Tarleton State University in Texas.