By Steve Neavling

A Miami man has been charged with attempted murder and related offenses after he allegedly opened fire on two FBI task force officers and a local police officer in their unmarked SUV.

The incident occurred on Jan. 31 while the three officers were on duty in the Homestead-Miami area. At about 8:30 p.m., Robert Mills, Jr., is accused of opening fire on the SUV while he was in the backseat of a parked car.

The officers sped away to safety.

Two dozen 9 mm bullet casings were found at the scene.

Law enforcement later arrested Mills at a home in Miami. Officer recovered two guns, including a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine in an attic of the house where Mills allegedly stashed it.

If convicted on all the weapons charges, Mills faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Mills remain in jail without bond pending trial.