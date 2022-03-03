Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Miami Man Charged with Opening Fire on FBI Task Force Members

By Steve Neavling

A Miami man has been charged with attempted murder and related offenses after he allegedly opened fire on two FBI task force officers and a local police officer in their unmarked SUV. 

The incident occurred on Jan. 31 while the three officers were on duty in the Homestead-Miami area. At about 8:30 p.m., Robert Mills, Jr., is accused of opening fire on the SUV while he was in the backseat of a parked car. 

The officers sped away to safety. 

Two dozen 9 mm bullet casings were found at the scene. 

Law enforcement later arrested Mills at a home in Miami. Officer recovered two guns, including a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine in an attic of the house where Mills allegedly stashed it. 

If convicted on all the weapons charges, Mills faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison. The maximum penalty is life in prison. 

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Mills remain in jail without bond pending trial.


Posted: 3/3/22 at 8:11 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!