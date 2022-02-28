FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office. Photo: FBI

By Steve Neavling

Herbert J. Stapleton was tapped to serve as special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office.

Before the appointment, Stapleton was serving as a deputy assistant director of the Cyber Division at FBI headquarters.

Stapleton began working as an FBI special agent in 2004, when he was assigned to the Cape Girardeau Resident Agency under the St. Louis Field Office. He investigated various crimes, including bank robberies, complex financial crimes, public corruption, and child exploitation.

Stapleton transferred to the Chicago Field Office in 2008 to investigate transnational organized crime.

In 2011, a promotion took Stapleton to the Internet Crime Complaint Center Unit (IC3) under the Cyber Division at headquarters, where he was supervisory special agent.

In 2014, Stapleton became supervisory special agent at the Cincinnati Field Office. Two years later, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge in the Cincinnati office, where he oversaw cyber, intelligence, and crisis management programs in southern Ohio.

In 2019, he became section chief in the Cyber Division at headquarters, where he was responsible for cyber-criminal investigations. Last year, Stapleton was promoted to deputy assistant director of the division’s Operational Branch, and he also served as the director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force.

Before joining the FBI, Stapleton was an attorney.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Centre College in Kentucky and a law degree from the University of Kentucky.