CBP found methamphetamine disguised as white onions. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

CBP officers in southern California discovered $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine disguised as onions.

The nearly 1,200 packages of meth were found in a tractor trailer at the Otay Mesa commercial facility at about 1 p.m. last week.

CBP canines sniffed out the drugs, which were in packages shaped like onions with a white covering.

In total, CBP found 1,336 pounds of meth.

“This was not only a clever attempt to try and smuggle in narcotics, one I haven’t seen before, but also time consuming to wrap narcotics into these small packages, designed to look like onions,” Sidney Aki, CBP director of field operations in San Diego, said in a statement. “These efforts show how effective our officers are, and as a response, the lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to as they try to smuggle narcotics into the U.S. While we have certainly seen narcotics in produce before, it’s unusual for us to see this level of detail in the concealment.”

The 46-year-old driver, a Mexican citizen, was arrested and turned over to ICE.