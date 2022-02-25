Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Raleigh Police Officer Busted for Allegedly Selling Cocaine While On Duty

By Steve Neavling

A Raleigh police officer was arrested Wednesday after allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover informant while he was on duty and wearing his uniform. 

Officer Kevin Rodriguez, 33, a four-year veteran of the department, has been charged with distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

“When one who wears the badge breaks the law, it breaches the public trust,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said at a news conference. “This alleged crime is a serious breach of public trust.”

In November 2021, a tipster said the officer was selling drugs in Raleigh, prompting an investigation by the DEA and Raleigh Police Department. 

According to prosecutors, Rodriquez sold $2,600 worth of cocaine to a confidential informant after driving to the drug deal in his parole car. 

Rodriguez is on administrative leave without pay. 

“The arrest of Mr. Rodriguez is a disappointment to me, the Raleigh Police Department, and the citizens and residents of our community,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. “Although disheartening, I want to ensure transparency to maintain public trust.”


Posted: 2/25/22 at 8:46 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!