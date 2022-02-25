By Steve Neavling

A Raleigh police officer was arrested Wednesday after allegedly selling cocaine to an undercover informant while he was on duty and wearing his uniform.

Officer Kevin Rodriguez, 33, a four-year veteran of the department, has been charged with distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

“When one who wears the badge breaks the law, it breaches the public trust,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said at a news conference. “This alleged crime is a serious breach of public trust.”

In November 2021, a tipster said the officer was selling drugs in Raleigh, prompting an investigation by the DEA and Raleigh Police Department.

According to prosecutors, Rodriquez sold $2,600 worth of cocaine to a confidential informant after driving to the drug deal in his parole car.

Rodriguez is on administrative leave without pay.

“The arrest of Mr. Rodriguez is a disappointment to me, the Raleigh Police Department, and the citizens and residents of our community,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. “Although disheartening, I want to ensure transparency to maintain public trust.”