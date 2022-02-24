President Donald Trump

By Steve Neavling

Two of the top prosecutors heading up the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former President Trump and his business have abruptly resigned, abandoning a probe at a critical juncture in the years-old case.

Carey R. Dunee and Mark F. Pomerantz resigned after the new Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg expressed doubts about the case, The New York Times first reported.

The resignations came after the pair were presenting evidence to a grand jury.

It wasn’t immediately clear what doubts Bragg had about the case.

The case began in 2019 and has already netted charges. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg were indicted last July on tax fraud charges.

The case has widened to include Trump himself. Prosecutors were trying to determine if he overvalued his properties in an attempt to secure loans and insurance policies.

Without the top prosecutors, the yearslong investigation could Peter out,” The New York Times suggested.