By Steve Neavling

An FBI special agent pleaded guilty to misusing government to gamble in a Las Vegas casino following an undercover operation, authorities said Wednesday.

Special Agent Scott F. Carpenter, 40, of New York, entered the guilty plea in federal court to a single count of conversion of government money.

According to prosecutors, Carpenter, who worked out of the bureau’s New York Field Office, was in Las Vegas with three other FBI agents to conduct an undercover operation in July 2017. Following the operation, Carpenter used $13,500 in government money to play blackjack in a high limit room.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General investigated the case.