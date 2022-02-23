Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A migrant who was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent over the weekend in southern Arizona had multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy.

The cause of death was determined by the Pima County Medical Examiner, but the final examination report is not yet complete, the Associated Press reports.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. on Saturday in a rugged area of the Peloncillo Mountains in Douglas, a few miles north of the border.

The sheriff’s office and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating.

Use-of-force cases have been increasing in recent years. A monthly average of 50 use-of-force incidents were recorded during the final 28 months of President Trump’s time in office.

Use-of-force cases rose 20% under President Biden.

In 2021, nearly 60 Border Patrol encounters led to deaths, a three-fold increase over 2019 and four times as many as the annual average over the past decade.