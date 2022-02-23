Kieran Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is assisting Portland police investigate what it called a “ridiculous” amount of shootings.

The help is part of a partnership established last year called, Safe Streets Task Force, KOIN-TV reports.

At a news conference Tuesday, Kieran Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon, said many of the shootings are connected to gang violence and the homeless population.

Ramsey said the FBI will begin investigating the “worst of the worst” criminals who are using guns almost “indiscriminately.”

The bureau is also offering rewards for seven shootings.

Ramsey acknowledged in an interview with KOIN-TV that it won’t be easy.

“Things like we saw over the weekend. A huge number of shootings. Mass shootings. Where, multiple injuries, multiple homicides. That bothers me all the time. I think, again, the fact that if we continue to see this pace, this year will break last year’s records,” Ramsey said.