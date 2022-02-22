By Steve Neavling

Federal and local law enforcement officials are investigating a Border Patrol agent’s fatal shooting of a man in a rugged area near the Mexico border in Arizona over the weekend.

“Early indications are that one male subject, presumed to be an illegal immigrant, was fatally wounded by a Border Patrol agent who was on duty with additional personnel,” the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Associated Press.

CBP is investigating along with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. on Saturday in the Skeleton Canyon area of the Peloncillo Mountains in Douglas , a few miles north of the border.

Officials have not yet released the identity or nationality of the man who was fatally shot. Details of the shooting remained murky as of Monday evening.