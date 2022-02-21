Special Reports

Border Patrol Agents Discover Baby Under a Bush, Wrapped in Camouflage in Arizona

Border Patrol agent. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents discovered a baby wrapped in camouflage under a bush near the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona last week, KOLD reports.

About 38 minutes before the baby was discovered, agents apprehended a group of migrants who were traveling with the baby. At the time, no one mentioned the baby.

The mother later told agents that the baby was being carried by another member of the group. 

Agents concluded that the mother did not intentionally endanger the child. 

The baby and her mother, who were both in reported good health, were reunited and sent to Mexico through the Lukeville, Arizona Port of Entry. 


