Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

An off-duty Border Patrol agent is under investigation after he says he accidentally shot a family member in Arizona on Wednesday evening.

Police arrived to find the 26-year-old victim unresponsive at a home in Sierra Vista, with a gunshot wound to the torso, shortly before 8 p.m., KOLD-TV reports.

The victim, identified as Jacob Sellers of Michigan, was pronounced dead about an hour later at Canyon Vista Medical Center. He was visiting family members at the time.

Police said the shooter is Stevan Djordjevic, a 44-year-old Border Patrol agent.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday.