By Steve Neavling

When disgraced former FBI agent John Connolly was released from prison in February 2021, he was expected to live about another year.

On Thursday, the one-year anniversary of his release, Connolly was still alive and living in Massachusetts.

Even though his one-year medical break from prison is over, he will remain free unless he “violated conditions of his medical release,” a spokesman for the Florida Commission on Offender Review told the Boston Herald.

Connolly, who has multiple melanomas and diabetes, was granted a medical release by a 2-1 vote of the commission.

“There is nothing in his conditions that state surviving (more than a year) is a violation,” Angela Meredith from the Florida commission said. “I have no more updates on the case.”

Connolly had been serving a 40-year sentence for working with mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger.

While working for the FBI’s Boston Field Office in the 1970s, Connolly recruited Bulger as an informant. Connolly was convicted of second-degree murder for participating in a plot to kill a Florida businessman in 1982 at the urging of Bulger, who was killed in a West Virginia prison in 2018.