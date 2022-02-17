By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray has named three agents to help lead important divisions at the bureau’s headquarters.

Luis M. Quesada was named assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division. Quesada had been serving as deputy assistant director of the Critical Incident Response Group.

Quesada joined the bureau as a special agent in 1995, investigating violent crimes out of the Miami Field Office.

Raymond P. Duda was named assistant director of the International Operations Division. Most recently, Duda had been serving as the assistant-director level another agency in the U.S. intelligence Community.

Duda joined the bureau as a special agent in 1991, working banks and insurance fraud causes, along with other white-collar crimes, out of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina.

Suzanne Turner was named assistant director of the Inspection Division. Most recently, Turner had been serving as the special agent in charge of the San Diego Field Office.

Turner joined the bureau as a special agent in 1998, working violent crime cases out of the San Diego Field Offie.