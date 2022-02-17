By Steve Neavling

A Texas man who impersonated an FBI agent to obtain fentanyl patches was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday.

Johnathan Jefferson Ferris, 53, of Cedar Park, repeatedly went to a pharmacy between July and August 2019 to fill out an out-of-state prescription for fentanyl patches. Each time, he identified himself as an out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment. He wore a fake FBI identification card and used fraudulent documentation that he said was from the FBI.

In June 2021, a federal jury found Ferris guilty to two counts of impersonating a federal officer.

The FBI investigated the case, which was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas.