TSA worker Joseph Frost is credited with rescuing a child wandering on a busy street.

By Steve Neavling

A TSA worker was on his way to work at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago at 4 a.m. on Tuesday when he spotted a toddler walking alone on a busy street in Englewood.

“When I was driving by, she was kind of walking out in the middle of the street,” the federal officer, Joseph Frost, told CBS 2-TV. “I asked her where her parents were, and then she couldn’t answer me. I asked her again, and she started crying and everything.”

The girl, who was alone, was wearing pajamas, a hat and pink winter coat.

Two young women driving by stopped to help Frost and put the child in their car to warm her up.

Frost called 911, and a few minutes later, police arrived.

He’s glad he spotted her when he did.

“I know after 48 hours that kids who go missing, you can’t find them,” Frost said. “I’m just glad she’s OK and everything worked out for the best.”

Police helped reunite the child with her guardian.

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/video/6200606-cbs-2-exclusive-tsa-agent-finds-toddler-walking-alone-in-the-early-morning-hours/