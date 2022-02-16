Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



TSA Worker Rescues Toddler Walking Alone on Dark Street in Chicago Area

TSA worker Joseph Frost is credited with rescuing a child wandering on a busy street.

By Steve Neavling

A TSA worker was on his way to work at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago at 4 a.m. on Tuesday when he spotted a toddler walking alone on a busy street in Englewood. 

“When I was driving by, she was kind of walking out in the middle of the street,” the federal officer, Joseph Frost, told CBS 2-TV. “I asked her where her parents were, and then she couldn’t answer me. I asked her again, and she started crying and everything.”

The girl, who was alone, was wearing pajamas, a hat and pink winter coat. 

Two young women driving by stopped to help Frost and put the child in their car to warm her up. 

Frost called 911, and a few minutes later, police arrived. 

He’s glad he spotted her when he did. 

“I know after 48 hours that kids who go missing, you can’t find them,” Frost said. “I’m just glad she’s OK and everything worked out for the best.”

Police helped reunite the child with her guardian.  

https://chicago.cbslocal.com/video/6200606-cbs-2-exclusive-tsa-agent-finds-toddler-walking-alone-in-the-early-morning-hours/

https://cbsloc.al/3v0S5Zg

Posted: 2/16/22 at 8:03 AM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!