Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Sen. Cruz Spreads Baseless Conspiracy Theory about FBI Inciting Jan. 6 Riot

Sen. Ted Cruz

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is spreading conspiracy theories that falsely claim the FBI incited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Despite no evidence that the FBI encouraged supporters of President Donald Trump to assault officers and break through police lines to enter the Capitol, Cruz, a Texas Republican, is recklessly peddling the conspiracy theory, The Dallas Morning News reports.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and another top bureau officials have testified that federal agents did not incite violence. 

Still, Cruz is spreading lies about the FBI in campaign emails and on social media and his podcast.  

Cruz was among a number of Republicans who tried to reject certification of Joe Biden’s victory. 


Posted: 2/16/22 at 8:22 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!