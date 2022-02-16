Sen. Ted Cruz

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is spreading conspiracy theories that falsely claim the FBI incited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Despite no evidence that the FBI encouraged supporters of President Donald Trump to assault officers and break through police lines to enter the Capitol, Cruz, a Texas Republican, is recklessly peddling the conspiracy theory, The Dallas Morning News reports.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and another top bureau officials have testified that federal agents did not incite violence.

Still, Cruz is spreading lies about the FBI in campaign emails and on social media and his podcast.

Cruz was among a number of Republicans who tried to reject certification of Joe Biden’s victory.