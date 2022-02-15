By Steve Neavling

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was killed in a car crash in Texas over the weekend.

Stephanie Denise Camacho, 25, was driving a 2020 Honda Accord when she crashed into a house about 2 a.m. in Laredo, KGNS-TV reports.

Camacho was the only person in the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Border Patrol spokesperson said Camacho was a relatively new agent.

No more details of the crash were available as of Tuesday morning.

Laredo police are investigating.