Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Dies After Car Crashes into House in Texas

By Steve Neavling

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was killed in a car crash in Texas over the weekend. 

Stephanie Denise Camacho, 25, was driving a 2020 Honda Accord when she crashed into a house about 2 a.m. in Laredo, KGNS-TV reports.

Camacho was the only person in the car. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A Border Patrol spokesperson said Camacho was a relatively new agent. 

No more details of the crash were available as of Tuesday morning. 

Laredo police are investigating. 


Posted: 2/15/22
