By Steve Neavling

The ATF had an unusual Valentine’s Day message: Rat out an ex-lover for illegal gun-related activity.

In a tweet posted with a heart broken in two Monday, the ATF said “Valentine’s Day can still be fun even if you broke up.”

“Got an ex who buys or sells guns illegally? We would love to meet and treat them to a Valentine’s Day surprise!” the tweet read.

The ATF encouraged people to call or email the agency’s tip line to report “a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity.”

Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. pic.twitter.com/OdDIPdIzkr — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 14, 2022

The Justice Department retweeted the message.

But many social media users weren’t amused, questioning why the agency would encourage revenge, especially when a tip can lead to a potentially dangerous raid.

“But what if you hate your ex but don’t have a grudge against the dog? You guys have custom no-knock raids tailored to order?” one user tweeted.

Some criticized the ATF for past actions.

“Hi yes, I’d like to report someone who set an entire compound full of children and their parents on fire, and shot anyone who escaped,” Spike Cohen, former vice presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party. “Then they went and trafficked guns to Mexican cartels, who used those guns to kill innocent Americans and Mexicans.”

Others saw no problem with the tweet.

“Wow, the amount of people triggered by this,” @Kokoshi tweeted. “And they accidentally helped this tweet spread like wildfire.”