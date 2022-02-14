By Steve Neavling

Then-President Donald Trump used a Secret Service agent’s phone to call his wife after news broke about his affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

CNN reports that it was common for Trump to use the phone of a Secret Service agent or close aide to avoid anyone listening to his calls.

Melania Trump answered the phone at the time.

The agent, however, was not happy about the phone being used in such a way.

News of Trump’s arrangement of a $130,00 hush-money payment to Daniels broke in January 2018.

Daniels claimed she had sex with Trump in 2016, a year after he had married Melania.