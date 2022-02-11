President Trump

By Steve Neavling

The National Archives and Records Administration is asking the Justice Department to investigate how former President Trump handled White House records.

Trump took records marked as classified or “top secret” to Mar-a-Largo, The Washington Post reports.

After making the discovery, the National Archives collected 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s residence.

The National Archives referred the matter to the Justice Department, but there’s no indication yet whether the FBI is investigating.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, in typical fashion, dismissed the discovery as “fake news.”

“It is clear that a normal and routine process is being weaponized by anonymous, politically motivated government sources to peddle Fake News,” Budowich said. “The only entity with the ability to credibly dispute this false reporting, the National Archives, is providing no comment.”

The Presidential Records Act requires memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications to be preserved.