Truck protest in Canada. Photo by Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security is warning local and state authorities that the truck blockade by Canadians protesting COVID-19 restrictions may target locations in the U.S., including the Super Bowl and State of the Union.

In a bulletin to law enforcement agencies, the agency says it has received reports that truckers are planning to “potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities.”

The Super Bowl in Los Angeles is scheduled for Sunday, and the State of the Union address in Washington D.C. is on March 1.

“DHS is tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities,” an agency spokesperson told NPR. “We have not observed specific calls for violence within the United States associated with this convoy and are working closely with our federal, state and local partners to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe.”