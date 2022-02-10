By Steve Neavling

An Oregon woman says she was tricked into thinking she was training to become a DEA agent.

Robert Edward Golden, 41, is accused of posing as a DEA agent and wearing a vest with “DEA Police” patches, handcuffs, badges, a BB gun that resembled an AR-15-style rifle, body-armor-plate carrier and DEA credentials, according to a criminal complain obtained by Insider.

For a year, Golden had convinced a woman she was a DEA agent in training.

The duo was arrested on Feb. 1 after a suspicious police sergeant in Portland spotted one of the tactical vests.

When approached, Golden is accused of saying that he and his “trainee” were “Feds.”

The woman, who has not been identified, was not charged and said that she had been given a DEA badge and photo ID by Golden.

The pair went practice shooting and conducted night surveillance “ride-alongs.”

Golden faces up to three years in prison.