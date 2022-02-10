By Steve Neavling

An Arizona man smuggling migrants was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for speeding through a Border Patrol checkpoint in southern California and striking several agents in February 2021.

Juan Francisco Sanchez-Campos, a Mexican national, intentionally sideswiped and rammed multiple Border Patrol vehicles when he sped through the checkpoint on State Route 94 near Jamul, prosecutors said.

Four Border Patrol agents were seriously injured.

In June 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of certain aliens, one count of highspeed flight from an immigration checkpoint, and one count of assault on a federal agent.

“This defendant risked many lives during his reckless attempt to blow through a checkpoint,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement. “He cared nothing about other motorists, Border Patrol agents or even the people in his vehicle. All he wanted was his payday – a day that will never come, thanks to the brave Border Patrol agents who made sure this defendant was stopped.”

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke added, “Our current success is the result of the strong resolve and determination of the many men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Collaboratively, our efforts resulted in the arrest, conviction, and just sentencing of this callous smuggler.”