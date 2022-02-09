By Steve Neavling

An Illinois woman was sentenced to seven years in prison for role in a shootout that seriously injured a deputy U.S. marshal in May 2020.

Xaveriana Cook was in her car with her boyfriend Hunter Carlstrom, a previously convicted felon who was wanted for murder, when a U.S. Marshal’s task force conducted a traffic stuff to arrest the man.

Carlstrom shot Deputy U.S. Marshal Bob Dickerson, causing servere injuries that required emergency surgery. Law enforcement returned fire and fatally shot Carlstrom.

According to testimony and prosecutors, Cook knew Carlstrom had committed murder. He also informed her that he would shoot police if they tried to arrest him.

Cook eventually pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to robbery and murder and aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Individuals who assist and facilitate the criminal conduct of others are accountable for harm that results,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said in a statement. “In this case, the defendant chose to help a self-confessed murderer flee the state where he had brutally murdered and robbed another individual. Even though this defendant knew her boyfriend was armed and intent on engaging in a shoot-out with any law enforcement who attempted to arrest him, she continued to assist him, facilitating his interstate travel and attempt to avoid arrest and prosecution. This defendant should not have been surprised that Carlstrom made good on his threats to open fire on law enforcement, resulting in his own death and life-threatening injuries to a Deputy U.S. Marshal who was simply trying to do his job. Today’s sentence was an important step towards protecting our communities and achieving justice for those harmed by this conduct.”

After the sentencing, U.S. Marshal Danny McKittrick said he was “proud” of Dickerson and his family “for the way they have handled a very difficult chapter in their family’s life.”

“On behalf of Bob’s family, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Fugitive Task Force, we would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners and the Federal Court family for all of their prayers and support during the process. We thank again the Baptist Hospital administration, nursing staff and Doctors Lovelace, Kirk and Hamilton for saving our friend Bob’s life,” McKittrick said.