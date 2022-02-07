Octaviano Juarez-Corro

By Steve Neavling

A man accused of opening fire at a crowded Milwaukee park and killing two people and injuring three others in May 2006 was captured in Mexico, the FBI announced Friday.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who disappeared after the shooting, was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in September.

He was wanted on two counts of first-degree homicide, three counts of attempted intentional homicide, and one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Acting on a tip, the FBI, with the help of Mexican authorities, found Juarez-Corro on Thursday evening in Guadalajara.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” Michael Hensle, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office, said in a statement. “The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”

According to authorities, hundreds of people were gathered at South Shore Park on the banks of Lake Michigan when Juarez-Corro approached a friend of his estranged wife and struck up a conversation. He and his wife, who shared a daughter, were close to finalizing a divorce at the time.

Juarez-Corro opened fire at the park, striking his wife with two gunshot wounds in the chest, authorities allege. She survived.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman thanked the FBI for capturing Juarez-Corro.

“The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates all of the efforts by the FBI and assisting law enforcement agencies involved in the apprehension of Octaviano Juarez-Corro,” Norman said. “With his capture, we are one step closer to bringing justice and closure to the victims, the victims’ families and everyone that was impacted by this tragic incident.”