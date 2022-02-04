One of the robot dogs that are being evaluated for use at the border. Photo: Ghost Robotics via CBP.

By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security is considering deploying robot dogs to help patrol the border with Mexico.

The autonomous, four-legged drones were tested on the field as part of what DHS said were “successful” trials, The Verge reports.

Built by Ghost Robotics, the quadrupedal robots can travel more than 7.5 mph, with the most popular model standing 2.5 feet high and weighing 70 pounds.

DHS hopes the robots, which can be equipped with thermal and night vision cameras, can be used for surveillance. The idea is to reduce the risk to humans in areas with rugged terrain and extreme temperatures.

“Don’t be surprised if in the future we see robot ‘Fido’ out in the field, walking side-by-side with CBP personnel,” the agency’s Science and Technology Directorate said this week in a written statement.