Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating after Border Patrol agents patrolling in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas came under fire from the Mexican side of the border on Wednesday.

It’s the same area where agents were shot at on Jan. 1, Townhall reports.

“On February 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CST, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a report of suspected migrants near Fronton, Texas,” CBP said in a statement. “Responding agents reported shots fired from Mexico. Texas Department of Public Safety, Starr County Sheriff’s Office, and additional agents responded to the location.”

In addition to the FBI, CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is also investigating.

According to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, agents returned fire.

NEW: Members of a Border Patrol Special Operations Group were shot at from MX near Roma, TX last night, per multiple LE sources. Agents returned fire. No one hit. Same area where a BP car was shot last month & where we saw cartel machine gun tracers fired into US in Oct. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 3, 2022

No injuries were reported.

In the same area on Jan. 1, a Border Patrol agent came under fire while arresting an undocumented migrant. A Border Patrol vehicle was struck with three bullets.