Border Patrol Agents Shot at Again While Patrolling Rio Grande Valley in Texas
By Steve Neavling
The FBI is investigating after Border Patrol agents patrolling in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas came under fire from the Mexican side of the border on Wednesday.
It’s the same area where agents were shot at on Jan. 1, Townhall reports.
“On February 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CST, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a report of suspected migrants near Fronton, Texas,” CBP said in a statement. “Responding agents reported shots fired from Mexico. Texas Department of Public Safety, Starr County Sheriff’s Office, and additional agents responded to the location.”
In addition to the FBI, CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is also investigating.
According to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, agents returned fire.
No injuries were reported.
In the same area on Jan. 1, a Border Patrol agent came under fire while arresting an undocumented migrant. A Border Patrol vehicle was struck with three bullets.
Posted: 2/4/22 at 8:07 AM under News Story.
