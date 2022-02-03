Howard University. Photo: Derek E. Morton/Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

The FBI has identified six juveniles as persons of interest in connection with threats to historically Black colleges and universities.

More than 20 FBI field officers nationwide launched an investigation into a series of bomb threats against the colleges and houses of worship, the bureau said Wednesday.

NBC News reports that the threats appear to be racially motivated.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the juveniles appear to be “tech savvy,” saying they disguised the source of threats using sophisticated methods.

In response to the threats, some of the universities, including Howard University, issued shelter-in-place orders on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.

Other colleges that reported bomb threats are University of the District of Columbia, Fort Valley State University, Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Kentucky State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Edward Wters University, Alcorn State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College, Spelman College, Jackson State University, and Tougaloo College.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” the FBI said Tuesday.