Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Border Patrol Agent Hospitalized After ATV Crash Near U.S.-Mexico Border

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent was injured Tuesday morning when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding collided with a Tahoe SUV operated by a fellow agent in Southern California.

The crash occurred in an area near the U.S.-Mexico border between Tijuana and San Diego, according to Border Report.

The injured agent was rushed to the UCSD Medical Center near downtown San Diego.

The agent sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

“The agent driving the Tahoe immediately requested EMS support via dispatch,” Border Patrol said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “The agent operating the Tahoe did not report any injuries.” 

Nearly 20 years ago, an agent was killed in the same area after her vehicle rolled over an embankment. 


Posted: 2/2/22 at 6:58 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!