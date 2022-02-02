By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent was injured Tuesday morning when the all-terrain vehicle he was riding collided with a Tahoe SUV operated by a fellow agent in Southern California.

The crash occurred in an area near the U.S.-Mexico border between Tijuana and San Diego, according to Border Report.

The injured agent was rushed to the UCSD Medical Center near downtown San Diego.

The agent sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The agent driving the Tahoe immediately requested EMS support via dispatch,” Border Patrol said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “The agent operating the Tahoe did not report any injuries.”

Nearly 20 years ago, an agent was killed in the same area after her vehicle rolled over an embankment.