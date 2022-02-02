Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



AG Garland Commemorates the Deaths of 2 Florida FBI Agents Who were Killed One Year Ago

By Allan Lengel

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a statement Wednesday to commemorate the deaths of FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed one year ago today while executing a federal search warrant in Sunrise, Fla.

FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin

“One year ago today, FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger and Special Agent Daniel Alfin were killed in the line of duty. Today, as we remember their service, their sacrifice and their courage, our nation also mourns the loss of 31 members of law enforcement who have died in the line of duty this year.,” Garland said.

“At the Justice Department, we stand shoulder to shoulder with those who protect and serve our communities. We recognize the sacrifices law enforcement officers make every single day, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has made their jobs only more difficult. We will do everything within our power as a Department to help keep members of law enforcement safe as we work together to keep our country safe.”


Posted: 2/2/22 at 5:52 PM under Milestone, News Story.
Tags: , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!