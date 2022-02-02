By Allan Lengel

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a statement Wednesday to commemorate the deaths of FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed one year ago today while executing a federal search warrant in Sunrise, Fla.

FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin

“One year ago today, FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger and Special Agent Daniel Alfin were killed in the line of duty. Today, as we remember their service, their sacrifice and their courage, our nation also mourns the loss of 31 members of law enforcement who have died in the line of duty this year.,” Garland said.

“At the Justice Department, we stand shoulder to shoulder with those who protect and serve our communities. We recognize the sacrifices law enforcement officers make every single day, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has made their jobs only more difficult. We will do everything within our power as a Department to help keep members of law enforcement safe as we work together to keep our country safe.”