President Donald Trump

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump asked Rudolph Giuliani to call the Department of Homeland Security and ask if officials there could seize voting machines in battleground states in an attempt to overturn the election, The New York Times reports.

The request came six days after the election. Giuliani called the department’s acting deputy secretary, who informed him that Homeland Security did not have the authority to take control of the machines.

CNN also reported that Trump advisers drafted an executive order that would have directed the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense to seize voting machines. The idea came from retired Col. Phil Waldron and Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, according to CNN’s sources.

In a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump also asked Attorney General William Barr about the prospect of the Justice Department seizing the machines. But Barr shot down the suggestion.