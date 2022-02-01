Special FBI Agent in Charge Michael Hensle

By Steve Neavling

Michael E. Hensle has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office.

Hensle had been serving as the deputy assistant director of the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Hensle became an FBI special agent in 2003, when he was first assigned to the Albany Field Office in New York, investigating white-collar crime, public corruption, and civil rights.

In 2006, Hensle moved to the Newark Field Office in New Jersey and continued to investigate public corruption. He also investigated organized crime, domestic terrorism, and weapons of mass destruction violations.

In 2008, Mr. Hensle became supervisory special agent in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate at FBI headquarters, where he worked in the Infrastructure Countermeasures Unit and Biological Countermeasures Unit. In 2011, he was promoted to chief of the Biological Countermeasures Unit and led the bioterrorism program and initiatives to prevent the acquisition, production, and use of biological agents as weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

In 2012, Hensle transferred to the Salt Lake City Field Office, where he initially led the domestic terrorism, WMD, and crisis management programs for Utah, Idaho, and Montana. In 2015, he became assistant special agent in charge of Salt Lake City’s counterterrorism, WMD, crisis management, and administrative programs and oversaw the eight resident agencies in Montana. In 2017, Hensle led the field office’s counterintelligence, cyber, intelligence, and administrative programs.

In 2018, Hensle became inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters. In 2020, he was appointed to chief inspector and provided oversight of eight inspectors and staff in the Office of Inspections.

Later in 2020, Mr. Hensle became deputy assistant director in the Inspection Division, where he continued to lead the Office of Inspections and oversaw the FBI’s internal affairs portfolio. In addition, he coordinated audits and reviews of the bureau conducted by the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office.