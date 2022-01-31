Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Man Who Held Knife to Border Patrol Agent’s Throat arrested, FBI Says

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

The FBI arrested a man accused of holding a knife to the throat of a Border Patrol agent. 

Rey David Marquez-Jimenez, a 21-year-old Mexican citizen, illegally entered Arizona from Mexico before striking the agent on the head, tackling him and pulling out a knife and holding it near the agent’s face and throat, according to court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic. While trying to fend off the attacker, the agent’s hand was cut.

The agent was trying to detain another person when Marquez-Jimenez attacked him, the FBI said.  

Other agents detained the pair after they fled. 

The attack occurred at about 4:18 a.m. Wednesday in a remote location near Hereford. 

Marquez-Jimenez, who is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, is scheduled back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 8.


