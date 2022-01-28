Border Patrol agent makes an arrest. Photo via Border Patrol.

By Steve Neavling

U.S. border officials are getting ready for a record number of arrests of undocumented immigrants.

By the spring, as many as 9,000 migrants could be arrested per day, which would eclipse the 6,500 daily arrests at the peak of last year’s rise in arrests, two Homeland Security officials told Reuters.

In the last fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, the U.S. made a record-breaking 1.7 million border arrests.

At the time, the surge in arrests caused major problems, including an increase of unaccompanied children.

The CBP “stands ready to address any potential increase in migrant encounters,” while at the same time “managing a fair and orderly immigration system,” an agency spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas received an icy reception from Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector in Arizona, partly because of the influx.