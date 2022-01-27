Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

FBI Investigates Assault of Border Patrol Agent Near Mexico Border in Arizona

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is investigating the assault of a Border Patrol agent along Arizona’s border with Mexico. 

The assault occurred near Naco in southern Arizona on Wednesday, KOLD reports.

Details of the assault weren’t immediately clear, and no information was available about the condition of the agent. 

The investigation is ongoing, KOLD was told. 


Posted: 1/27/22
