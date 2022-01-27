FBI Investigates Assault of Border Patrol Agent Near Mexico Border in Arizona
By Steve Neavling
The FBI is investigating the assault of a Border Patrol agent along Arizona’s border with Mexico.
The assault occurred near Naco in southern Arizona on Wednesday, KOLD reports.
Details of the assault weren’t immediately clear, and no information was available about the condition of the agent.
The investigation is ongoing, KOLD was told.
Posted: 1/27/22 at 6:45 AM under News Story.
Tags: Arizona, assault, Border Patrol, FBI, Mexico border
