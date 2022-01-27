Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas.

By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas received an icy reception with frustrated Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector in Arizona on Wednesday.

As Mayorkas discussed the Biden administration’s immigration policies, agents complained about the lack of action against the influx of undocumented immigrants at the Mexico border, according to audio obtained by Townhall.

Mayoraks acknowledged the challenges facing the agents.

“The job has not gotten any easier over the last few months and it was very, very difficult throughout 2021,” Mayorkas said in the recording. “I know apprehending families and kids is not what you signed up to do. And now we got a composition that is changing even more with Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and the like, it just gets more difficult.”

Mayorkas said Homeland Security is trying to stem the flow of immigrants by working with the Mexican government.

“I know the policies of this administration are not particularly popular with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but that’s the reality and let’s see what we can do within that framework,” Mayorkas said.

When Mayorkas was asked how border security remains the primary mission of Border Patrol if agents aren’t able to patrol the borders, he responded that the agency is doing its best to give agents the resources they need.

As he answered the question, an agent turned his back on Mayorkas, according to people present at the meeting.

“Let me just say, you can turn your back on me but I’ll never turn my back on you,” Mayorkas said.

The agent responded that Mayorkas was the first to turn his back on agents.