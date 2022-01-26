The DEA and CBP set records for the amount of fentanyl seized in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock

By Steve Neavling

The DEA’s St. Louis Division set a record for the amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine seized in 2021.

Agents seized nearly 188 kilograms of the deadly, synthetic opioid last year, more than the previous two years combined.

To put that into perspective, a single kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to 500,000 people.

Agents also seized 1,848 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2021.

“With overdose deaths soaring nationwide, the DEA’s efforts to seize illegal drugs, the illegal proceeds, and the guns associated with these violent enterprises is more important than ever,” Special Agent in Charge Todd Zimmerman said in a statement. “The credit goes to our agents, task force officers, and the staff who support them. We’ll continue to do our part to prevent drug trafficking organizations from profiting from their criminal activities and causing harm in our communities.”

CBP also seized a record amount of fentanyl at the border last year.

Overdoses of fentanyl hit a new high in 2021.