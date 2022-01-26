By Steve Neavling

The Department of Homeland Security warned that electrical infrastructure in the U.S. could become targets of domestic violent extremists, according to a recent intelligence briefing.

The DHS briefing said that extremists have been plotting to disrupt the U.S. powder grid, The Daily Beast first reported.

“DVEs have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020, identifying the electric grid as a particularly attractive target given its interdependency with other infrastructure sectors,” the alert said.

The bulletin was sent to the electric sector Monday.

Among the extremists are those who are racially motivated, according to the bulletin.

The FBI has also focused more of its resources on domestic extremists.

The plots against electrical grids are expected to continue and “may result in physical damage,” the bulletin says.

White supremacists discussed attacks against the powder grid if President Trump lost in 2020.

Last year, racially motivated extremists, including two former Marines, used assault-style rifles “in an attempt to explode a power station,” federal prosecutors said. They were charged with conspiracy to damage the property of an energy facility in the U.S.