By Steve Neavling

Democrats in Congress are urging Biden’s administration to examine secretive teams within Border Patrol that conduct internal investigations into misconduct by agents.

In a letter to Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro on Monday, 10 committee and subcommittee chairs in the House and Senate are requesting a review of the units, The New York Times reports.

The House Committees on Homeland Security and Oversight also are conducting their own joint investigations into the critical incident teams.

“We have grave concerns about the lack of transparency in the role of Border Patrol’s critical incident teams,” the leaders of the committees, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, of N.Y., and Bennie Thompson, of Miss., wrote to new CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus.

They requested documents by Feb. 7.

“Despite the apparent lack of authority to investigate agent misconduct, Border Patrol appears to have created special teams of agents to investigate and collect evidence following incidents that may create criminal or civil liability, including allegations of excessive use of force,” they wrote.