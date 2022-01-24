By Steve Neavling

A Texas Department of Public Safety special agent was working with the U.S. Border Patrol when he died in a “tragic accident” Friday, DPS said in a press release.

Anthony Salas, 37, was helping provide security during an arrest at a U.S. border wall when the vehicle flipped about 7:30 p.m.

Photos of the crashed vehicle were posted on Facebook by the Eagle Pass News Leader.

Details about the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Salas was rushed to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he died just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Salas joined DPS in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He previously served as a trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol.

Salas also served on the DPS West Texas Special Response Team and the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the department.