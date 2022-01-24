Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Nicholas Dimos has been named the assistant director of the Finance and Facilities Division (FFD) at FBI headquarters.

Previously, Dimos was the division’s deputy assistant director.

Dimos’ duties are to oversee the bureau’s finances, facilities, and logistics functions and serve as the chief financial officer, head of contracting activity, and real property officer.

Dimos was a budget analyst in the finance Division when he first joined the FBI in 2006.

In 2009, Dimos became a team leader in the Budget Formulation and Presentation Unit, overseeing budget development.

In 2012, he served as an acting supervisor and transition leader and a year later was transferred to the development team of the FBI’s new financial system, which Dimos helped implement.

In 2014, Dimos became the national intelligence financial manager and served as the FBI’s senior financial liaison with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Office of Management and Budget, and Congress on national intelligence financial matters.

In 2015, he was promoted to assistant section chief of the Finance and Facilities Division, where he oversaw budget formulation, execution, and reporting across all FBI funding sources.

In 2017, Dimos became the deputy assistant director of FFD, serving as the FBI’s deputy chief financial officer. His responsibilities included the budget, procurement, accounting, and audit functions. He also headed up several initiatives to modernize financial services.

Before joining the bureau, Dimos was a middle school science teacher in Philadelphia. He received an economics degree from DePauw University in Indiana and a graduate degree in security studies from Georgetown University.