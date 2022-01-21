Haitian President Jovenal Moïse. Photo: Wikipedia.

By Steve Neavling

The Justice Department announced charges Thursday against a second suspect accused of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Haitian-Chilean citizen Rodolphe Jaar, 49, is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Jaar is the second person arrested and charged in the U.S. in connection with the assassination.

Jaar is accused of providing weapons to about 20 Columbian citizens who played a role in assassinating Moise. Prosecutors allege he also housed some of the Columbians.

Jaar faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Homeland Security arrested and charged another suspect, Mario Antonio Palacios, earlier this month.