By Steve Neavling

The FBI’s broadening investigation into corruption in the city of Detroit led to the sentencing Wednesday of a former Detroit City councilman.

Andre Spivey, 47, was sentenced to two years in prison for accepting more than $35,000 in bribes.

“It is the mission of the FBI’s Public Corruption Task Force to thoroughly investigate the conduct of elected officials who – like Mr. Spivey – abuse their positions of power and the public’s trust for their own personal gain,” Josh P. Hauxhurst, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said in a statement. “Today’s sentencing serves as a warning to all public officials who allow greed to triumph over duty, that federal agents will never cease in their relentless pursuit for justice.”

Spivey is among an increasing number of city employees who were arrested as part of “Operation Northern Hook,” an investigation into corruption within Detroit government and the police department related to towing contracts.

Spivey, who resigned from council on Sept. 29, pleaded guilty to conspiring with an unidentified staff member to commit bribery. Spivey and the staff member collected more than $35,000 in cash bribes from an undercover agent or confidential informant on eight different occasions between 2018 and 2020.

As part of the investigation, the FBI also raided the homes and offices of two other council members on Aug. 25. To date, they have not been charged.

Four current and former Detroit cops were charged with bribery in connection with the investigation.

“Public corruption undermines the faith of the people in their leaders,” U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said. “Public officials who take bribes will be punished, and I am determined to take every action to root out corruption within the City of Detroit or anywhere else in this district where we find it.”