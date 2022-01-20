Special Reports

Border Patrol Agents Help Crash Victims in 2 Separate Accidents

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents rushed to the aid of car crash victims on two separate occasions this week. 

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, agents from the Laredo North Station in Texas responded to a tractor-trailer rollover accident on the Interstate 35 west access road near the 9-mile marker north of Laredo. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, Border Patrol medics provided medical aid to two occupants in the truck.

On Tuesday, agents from the Freer Station in Texas responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck on U.S. Highway 59 west of Freer, Texas. Agents provided medical aid to four occupants until an ambulance arrived. 

Last year, fast-acting Border Patrol agents sprung into action numerous times when they saw people in danger.


Posted: 1/20/22 at 8:43 AM under News Story.
