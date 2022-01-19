Special Reports

DEA Museum Seeks New Venues to Present Its Traveling Exhibit

DEA Museum. Photo: DEA

By Steve Neavling

The DEA Museum is looking for new venues and cities to present its traveling exhibit called, “Drugs: Costs and Consequences.”

The museum has already been seen by 20 million people in 17 locations. 

The interactive exhibit is intended for people of all ages and has a special focus on youth. 

The ideal locations for future presentations are museums, science centers, and educational public spaces. 

The museum debuted in 1999 and has evolved ever since. 

It explores the history of drug use, misuse and the DEA’s crackdown on drugs.  

Included are more than 180 artifacts with touchscreen timelines. 


