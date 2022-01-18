Drugs allegedly found in the luggage of rapper Vic Mensa. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

CBP officers arrested raper Vic Mensa at Washington Dulles International Airport over the weekend after allegedly finding illegal drugs in his luggage.

Officers said they found 41 grams of LSD and more than 300 grams of psilocybin capsules, gummies, and mushrooms in the 28-year-old’s luggage after he arrived from Ghana at about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Mensa’s real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah.

Mensa was arrested and charged with felony narcotic possession.

“Travelers can save themselves time and potential criminal charges during their international arrivals inspection if they took a few minutes to ensure that their luggage is drug free,” Daniel Escobedo, area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C., said in a statement. “Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted.”

