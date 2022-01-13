One proposed fix is protecting culverts with drainage measures. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

CBP is seeking the public’s input on how border wall construction has caused problems in three Arizona counties.

The agency plans to address some of the problems caused by the Trump administration’s 30-foot steel border wall, Arizona Public Media reports.

In an interactive document released this month, CBP shows how the wall has impacted wilderness in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

Among the measures mentioned in the document are installing and maintaining small wildlife openings at the bottom of the walls and protecting culverts with drainage measures.

Many miles of the border wall were erected in wildlife refuges and national forests.

“The maintenance of roads, the building of structures to make sure that patrol roads do not erode away, that’s what really appears to be the main objective here, and not one of trying to restore our wild borderlands,” Myles Traphagen with the conservation nonprofit Wildlands Network said.