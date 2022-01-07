Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security on Thursday warned local law enforcement of online threats from extremists who believe the election was stolen from former President Trump.

The memo, obtained by CBS News, points to two social media posts.

One is a video on a QAnon-friendly forum “calling for Congresspeople to be hung in front of the White House.” The video was viewed 60,000 times and called out 93 members of Congress for voting to certifying the 2020 “fraudulent” presidential election.

The second post calls Jan. 6 “a day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures,” including President Biden.

The memo said there was no specific threat for an attack on Jan. 6.

The memo warned about “new content online that could inspire violence particularly by lone offenders.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday said the threat climate in the U.S. is “grave,” adding that it “has certainly held steady if not grown in severity” since the Jan. 6 riot.