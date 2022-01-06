Special Reports

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

January 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Border Patrol Chief Ortiz Tests Positive for COVID-19

Deputy Chief of Border Patrol Raul Ortiz.

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. 

“Earlier today I was set to receive my Booster but was feeling symptomatic and took a #COVID test,” Ortiz said on Twitter. “I tested positive and am self-isolating, hopeful to feel better. My symptoms may have been worse had I not been vaccinated.”

Ortiz encouraged others to get vaccinated. 

“I urge everyone to follow the guidance from health professionals and get vaccinate(d). I am one of hundreds of #USBP personnel in quarantine. Our frontline agents have battled this virus from the onset and I commend them. We will continue to be #vigilant as we protect our nation.”

In October, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19. 


Posted: 1/6/22 at 6:20 AM under News Story.
Tags: , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!