Deputy Chief of Border Patrol Raul Ortiz.

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Earlier today I was set to receive my Booster but was feeling symptomatic and took a #COVID test,” Ortiz said on Twitter. “I tested positive and am self-isolating, hopeful to feel better. My symptoms may have been worse had I not been vaccinated.”

Ortiz encouraged others to get vaccinated.

“I urge everyone to follow the guidance from health professionals and get vaccinate(d). I am one of hundreds of #USBP personnel in quarantine. Our frontline agents have battled this virus from the onset and I commend them. We will continue to be #vigilant as we protect our nation.”

In October, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19.