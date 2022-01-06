Border Patrol Chief Ortiz Tests Positive for COVID-19
By Steve Neavling
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
“Earlier today I was set to receive my Booster but was feeling symptomatic and took a #COVID test,” Ortiz said on Twitter. “I tested positive and am self-isolating, hopeful to feel better. My symptoms may have been worse had I not been vaccinated.”
Ortiz encouraged others to get vaccinated.
“I urge everyone to follow the guidance from health professionals and get vaccinate(d). I am one of hundreds of #USBP personnel in quarantine. Our frontline agents have battled this virus from the onset and I commend them. We will continue to be #vigilant as we protect our nation.”
In October, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19.
